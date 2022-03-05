B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

