BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE BGSF opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

