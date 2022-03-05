Bifrost (BFC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $172.70 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market cap of $172.70 million and $973,218.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.10 or 0.06740158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,504.75 or 1.00059445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002922 BTC.

About Bifrost (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 2,368,584,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,601,186 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Trading

