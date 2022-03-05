Big Lots, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Big Lots stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Big Lots announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

