Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Big Lots updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 1,589,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

