Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Loop Capital from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $42.67.

Big Lots stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. 1,589,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Big Lots by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

