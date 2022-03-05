BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIGC. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.