BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $26.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIGC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.