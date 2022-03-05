BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $50.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. upgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BigCommerce by 205.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,788 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 324.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in BigCommerce by 79.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.