Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.58 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bilibili updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $25.46. 8,891,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,887,687. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $129.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

