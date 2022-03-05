Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,050 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:BILL opened at $205.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.90.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.