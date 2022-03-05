Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,050 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:BILL opened at $205.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.90.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,921,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

