Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 546,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 227,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $582.54 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $547.22 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $718.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

