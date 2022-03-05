BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). BioLineRx reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.55. 188,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.98.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

