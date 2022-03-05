BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 425,289 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 338,406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 720.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 295,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.85. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

