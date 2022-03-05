BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $84,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

BJ stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

