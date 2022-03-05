BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

NYSE:BJ opened at $56.54 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

