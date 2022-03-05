BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

BlackBerry stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.17.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 671,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,119 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

