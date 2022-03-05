BlackHat Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $344,191.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.02 or 0.06686587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,490.61 or 0.99983143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048501 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

