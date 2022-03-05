Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLN. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

