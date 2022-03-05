BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BKCC stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $305.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.