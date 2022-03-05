BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period.

NYSE FRA opened at $13.27 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

