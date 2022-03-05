BlackRock Inc. Buys 11,630 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,687 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 265,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 186,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 446,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of HBM opened at $8.18 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

