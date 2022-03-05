BlackRock Inc. Buys 18,344 Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Predictive Oncology were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275,732 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

POAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ POAI opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.41. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

