BlackRock Inc. Has $156,000 Stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

