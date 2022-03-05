BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,739,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.