BlackRock Inc. Makes New $181,000 Investment in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UXIN. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth $519,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $0.95 on Friday. Uxin Limited has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $354.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.69 million for the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

