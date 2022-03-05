BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $696.59 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $816.63 and a 200-day moving average of $877.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.