BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,131 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in New York City REIT were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 33.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 44.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

NYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

