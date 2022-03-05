BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,528 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,528 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 226.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.