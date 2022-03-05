BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

