BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $15.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

