BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years.
NYSE MUE opened at $12.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (MUE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.