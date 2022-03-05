BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years.

NYSE MUE opened at $12.61 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

