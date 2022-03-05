BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.
BHV opened at $17.85 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $20.24.
About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.
