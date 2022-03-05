BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

BHV opened at $17.85 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating ) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

