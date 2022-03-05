Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.88 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year sales of $730.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXSL. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,893,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $10,203,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $3,965,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $3,920,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.91 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

