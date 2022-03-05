Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.
Shares of NYSE:BXSL opened at $29.91 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.18.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
