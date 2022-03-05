Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 380,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,224. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.21.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

