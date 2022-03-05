Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Down 4%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.75). 40,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 32,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.50 ($2.86).

The stock has a market cap of £155.13 million and a P/E ratio of 66.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other Blancco Technology Group news, insider Matt Jones sold 203,725 shares of Blancco Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £495,051.75 ($664,231.52).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

