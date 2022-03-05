BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $41.28 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 443.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.74 on Friday, reaching $433.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,081,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $374.02 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

