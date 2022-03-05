BMO Capital Markets Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TD. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$103.89.

Shares of TD opened at C$98.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$78.40 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

