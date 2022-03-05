BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 36,272 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,575 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

