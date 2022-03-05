BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,434 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,328,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.26 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

