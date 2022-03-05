BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.59 Million Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 682.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,063 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $213,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of VREX opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.21 million, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

