BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 60,893 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,893 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

