Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYPLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

