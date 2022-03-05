Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $1.00 on Friday. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

