Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $93.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,594,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.33. 1,850,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

