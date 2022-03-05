BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.42.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 635,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

