BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE BOX opened at $27.36 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.
In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.
Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.
