BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.36 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after buying an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BOX by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 111,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 783,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

