bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) PT Lowered to €8.50 at Berenberg Bank

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €9.00 ($10.11) to €8.50 ($9.55) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ING Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bpost SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.13. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

