bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Receives $8.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPOSY. ING Group downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. bpost SA/NV has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 1.13.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

